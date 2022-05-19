<!-- wp:image {"width":1057,"height":609} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6285ccf2025d6.jpg" alt="A file photo of Matthew Mott. \u2014 Reuters" width="1057" height="609"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Matthew Mott <\/a>has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country\u2019s cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The 48-year-old Australian has signed a four-year agreement and will take charge when England face The Netherlands in a three-match ODI series next month.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mott had been in charge of the Australian women\u2019s side since 2015 and led them to back-to-back T20 World Cups and also guided them to the 50-over title earlier this year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They won four consecutive Ashes series during his reign, while their run of 26 consecutive ODI victories is a record in either men\u2019s or women\u2019s cricket.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHe has had an incredible coaching journey with so many varied experiences... he was outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams,\u201d Rob Key, managing director of the England men\u2019s side, said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe are lucky to be able to appoint a head coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but also worked in franchise cricket around the world.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mott\u2019s arrival is the latest among a series of changes in English cricket, with Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as Test captain and Brendon McCullum taking over as coach in the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> longest format.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhen this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team,\u201d said Mott.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>England take on The Netherlands in the first ODI in Amsterdam on <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">June 17.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->