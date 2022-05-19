<!-- wp:image {"id":100405,"width":989,"height":593,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-361.jpeg" alt="Three uncapped players in Pakistan women's squad for Sri Lanka series - Newspaper - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-100405" width="989" height="593"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Cricket Board <\/a>(PCB) named three uncapped players in the national women\u2019s team squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International and one-day series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Multan-born wicket-keeper\/batter Gull Feroza was included in the roster for the three-match T20 series \u2014 which starts on Tuesday \u2014 while leg-spinner Tuba Hasan got a place in both the T20 and 50-over squads. Batter Sadaf Shamas got a call-up for the one-dayers only.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe three youngsters took part in the emerging camp last December and made an impression with their talent,\u201d women\u2019s team chief selector Asmavia Iqbal was quoted as saying of the new comers in a PCB press release.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI am pleased to see their progress and we all feel it is now the right time to give them exposure of international cricket.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Tuba travelled with the team to New Zealand for their World Cup campaign earlier this year, in which Pakistan could manage just a single victory in their seven outings.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Asmavia said the spinner had the ability to \u201cmake a good contribution\u201d in Pakistan\u2019s bowling strategy. Gull Feroza, the former Pakistan international said, could provide the national side with \u201cbrisk starts\u201d through her aggressive batting style.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cSadaf besides her batting skills provides us a bowling option too with her medium pace skills,\u201d added the selector.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The selections have been made after 26 players attended a pre-series camp, which was conducted at the National Stadium here from May 9 and concluded Wednesday with a 50-over intra-squad practice match.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, all-rounder Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana and pacer Diana Baig did not take part in the camp since they were involved in an invitational T20 tournament in Dubai. They will join the squad on Saturday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The three T20s will be played on May 24, 26 and 28 at the Southend Club here. The ODIs that are a part of ICC Women\u2019s Championship will be staged on June 1, 3 and 5.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>T20I squad:<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>ODI squad:<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->