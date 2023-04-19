Saeeda Imtiaz, a Pakistani actress, was said to have died in mysterious circumstances, although her legal team and manager denied this claim.

Everything began when a Facebook post about the passing of a former Tamasha contestant was circulated. Her name became a trend on Twitter, where people expressed their condolences, and the news spread like wildfire.

Her legal counsel Mian Shehbaz Ahmed recently claimed that her media accounts had been hacked. He threatened to file a lawsuit against individuals responsible for the immoral behaviour.

He stated Saeeda Imtiaz was still alive and was at her Lahore house at the time. He also added the model would share a video message for her followers.