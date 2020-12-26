Many brands practice innovation to stay relevant in changing times. This year, many Chinese and South Korean brands introduced their mobiles to the public. Those mobiles were unable to attract the market because they came short in fulfilling customer satisfaction. There was a vacant space in the market for a quality product that the customers eagerly wanted.

That gap was fulfilled by the introduction of realme 7 Pro. People embraced realme 7 Pro with utmost interest and it became their number one choice. According to the customer’s choice, the most innovative smartphone of the year was realme 7 Pro.

It is hard to be the best and harder to stay the best. realme managed to set a prolonged winning streak that it was ranked among the top 7 in the global smartphone industry for 3 consecutive quarters in 2020. It was possible because it was the only smartphone brand in the world to get double-digit growth in the first quarter.

The revolutionary concepts and sophisticated product resulted in the instant growth of the company. Furthermore, in the third quarter, the total sale reached a mind-blowing 50 million. And become “World’s fastest smartphone brand to reach 50 million sales” in total only 9 quarters.

realme 7 Pro offers 64 MP camera that has multiple features such as HDR, panorama, LED flash, and much more. It is also equipped with 32 MP front camera that adds quality to a group selfie with friends. In addition, the main camera supports 1080P and 720P resolution. Such resolution is perfect for watching one’s favorite movies while traveling.

Apart from an amazing camera, realme 7 Pro also has a 4500mAh battery that provides an enhanced user experience by eliminating the fear of a battery low sign. This feature makes realme 7 Pro a perfect travel companion. Friends can easily stream a match on realme 7 pro and connect through the amazing display and a large 6.4 inch display. Such aspects prove that the most innovative smartphone of the year is realme 7 Pro.

While discussing a mobile phone, people always check what type of processor the phone supports. Fortunately, realme 7 Pro is equipped with an Octa-core processor and Kyro 465 gold with Snapdragon 750G. This processor is considered to be fast and efficient. The touchscreen of the phone is very responsive and the phone does not crash.

Hence, realme 7 pro runs smoothly and consistently. These features facilitate the user to make the decision about which phone to buy. realme 7 Pro has made a strong mark in the competitive market. Hence, the most innovative smartphone of the year is realme 7 Pro.

These above-mentioned specifications and analysis supports the statement that the most innovative smartphone of the year is realme 7 Pro. People are satisfied with the phone and enjoy its features to record social media videos and make personal vlogs. Hence, realme 7 Pro is designed according to the need of the customers.