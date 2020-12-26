Be it a video call to your far living relatives or a short note that you have to send to your friends and family: it has now become a day-to-day task to use WhatsApp for an easy way to type a text and deliver it immediately. This Facebook-owned American freeware messaging app was introduced to the world on 3rd May 2009.

Since the App has been initiated, it has made our lives much easier by allowing us to easily share documents, videos, photographs, location, and whatnot. Not only this, but either video or audio calling your nearest and the dearest ones is just a click away on WhatsApp. Its exciting features have made it rank on the top of apps used for messaging. To let you know: according to 30th October 2020, the app has 2 billion active users.

Latest reports suggest that Whatsapp has something new for its iOS and Android users. Additionally, this messaging app has just recently tested its video and audio calling feature to the desktop; for web users. Let me congratulate all iOS beta users. According to a report shortly the app will allow them to paste various videos and images on the app. This update is currently available to some of the Whatsapp beta testers. Technology experts expect the company to make it available to all other users shortly.

This app that uses a two-step verification method for the safety of data of its users has made made some changes in its code which shows that the app is also working to provide you a facility of joining a group call that you might miss. If you were previously not able to join a call due to some reasons cheer up! You can join those calls if they haven’t yet ended. This feature is more like an imitation of a video call feature of Instagram.

Back in October 2020, the update was tested on Android users, while now it is being tested for iOS users. This update was an expected one because many of the users were observed facing barriers while joining for an already missed group call.

WABetaInfo is an independent platform that highlights the latest news and updates regarding Whats apps rolling-out features. It also timely informs you about what is the firm planning to do in the feature. Lately, the website was recorded saying that the ‘pasting of multiple images’ feature of Whats app can currently be availed by iOS Whats app beta users of the 2.21.10.23 version.

If you want to see if the update is working on your iOS device, you simply have to first select multiple photos from your gallery. Following, you need to choose the option of copy, after you choose to export the pictures. You then have to open your Whatsapp messenger app and it is done.

Whats app has always come up with exciting and useful updates for its users and like always it is expected by the company to rank on the top in competition to its rival companies.