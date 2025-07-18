ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, while exposing the alarming facts about climate change in Pakistan and its increasing severity, has warned that there are still 4 to 5 spells of monsoon to come and from the coming years, the monsoon season will not only come early but also increase in intensity.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, while speaking at the program center stage, said that the monsoon will intensify. Earlier, there were 5 spells of monsoon, which will now increase, more spells will come.

Federal Minister Mosaddiq Malik, while informing about the seriousness of the situation, said that the important thing is that there are still 4 to 5 spells of monsoon to come and the intensity of monsoon will increase in the future.

He said that the monsoon pattern is also changing, the monsoon season will come early from the coming years, and the rounds of rains are also increasing.

He said that the cloudburst that happened in Sindh has not happened in Chakwal yet, the cloudburst that happened in Sindh had caused great destruction, it is not a matter of rain and water coming from glaciers in Chakwal, it is a matter of cloudburst in Chakwal.

Federal Minister Mosaddiq Malik said that the army and NDMA are reaching for timely assistance, we are making great efforts to minimize the damage, policemen have also been martyred due to floods.

He suggested that there is a need to install an early warning system where our glaciers are, so that we know ahead of time what is going to happen.

During the conversation in the program, the Federal Minister said that we are building a green university.