On Monday, the Manchar Lake floodwaters continued to cause havoc in the Dadu district as another hamlet, Mian Yaar Mohammad Kalhoro, was also inundated. Officials issued a warning that more villages were at risk of flooding.

Residents of Kalhoro have been compelled to migrate to distant locations since one of the city’s major hospitals and schools has been swamped with floodwater.

Officials stated on Monday that authorities were rushing to create a dike in front of Dadu Grid Station, a crucial power plant that provides electricity to millions of people, to fend off the mounting threat of floods.

33 million people have been affected by floods caused by unprecedented monsoon rains and glacier melt in the mountainous north, which have killed about 1,400 people and caused $30 billion in damages to houses, roads, railways, animals, and crops.

Another village was flooded.

Dadu Assistant Commissioner Shahnawaz Mirani, who is keeping an eye on the situation, that floodwater was now moving into the Khudabad and Muradabad regions

He said that two “cuts” had been constructed in the Yaar Muhammad Kalhoro-Fakhro route to redirect water to the Indus Highway and avert the impending flooding of neighbouring villages.