ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister of communications, did not confirm or deny that party leader Imran Khan had a meeting with former US diplomat Robin Raphel at his home.

The former prime minister and Raphel held a meeting at his Bani Gala home in Islamabad the day before.

At a press conference in the nation’s capital, Chaudhry and former special assistant to the prime minister Sania Nishtar stated they did not ask Khan if he had ever met the former diplomat.

Since Robin Raphel is retired and has no connections to the US government, there is no problem if she travels to or stays in Pakistan, he emphasised.

The party wants equal footing in diplomatic relations with the United States, according to the former minister. We acknowledge the ties between the US and Pakistan, he declared, and we have no wish to fight the US.

The PTI will “maintain political interaction and transactions with the US government and the embassy,” he continued, adding that the relationship between Pakistan and the US was crucial for both nations.

In reference to the general elections, the ex-minister claimed that the current administration was prepared to assassinate Khan and desired to foster religious intolerance. He added that this was the “only government to file blasphemy cases against the opposition.”

When describing the damage brought on by the floods, Chaudhry said that Balochistan and Sindh suffered significantly more damage than the other two provinces because their infrastructure lagged well behind that of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.