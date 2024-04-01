Video-sharing app TikTok deleted more than 2 crore videos of Pakistani users from the platform between October and December 2023. This was stated in a report issued by the company.

It should be noted that millions of videos are uploaded on TikTok every day, the content of which is checked according to the Community Guidelines.

In this regard, TikTok has issued a report on the implementation of community guidelines for the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the report, TikTok removed 174.6 million 10963 videos from the platform between October and December 2023 for violating community guidelines.

This number is equal to about one percent of the total videos posted on TikTok during this period.

More than 1 crore 85 lakh 96 thousand videos were deleted during this period in Pakistan.

According to the company, about 95.3 percent of videos that violated the guidelines were deleted within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok also removed 19.848 million 855 accounts from the platform whose creators were under 13 years of age.

Along with community guidelines, the company also targeted spam accounts and related content and took preventive measures to automatically block spam accounts, the report said.

The Company uses a combination of advanced technology and human review to monitor content, and to identify and take action against content that violates Community Guidelines.