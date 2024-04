Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Ali Amin Gandapur met the PTI founder for an hour and this meeting was held in the conference room of the jail.

Sources said that party matters and the province were discussed in the meeting.

Sources say that in the meeting, there was a discussion on the pending cases including the rally held yesterday and the political situation in the country.