Indian tennis star Sania Mirza says that in her opinion, money and fame are not everything, what is important in life is who stands by you in bad times.

While giving an interview to the British broadcasting organization, he said that there are many people around famous personalities who tell them good things, but it is also important to have people around you who tell you the truth.

He said that you should not stay away from reality, you should know what and who is important to you and for whom you are important.

Sania Mirza said that she has learned from sports that good and bad days do not last forever.

The Indian tennis star said that in the last ten years, his son has taught him to be patient.