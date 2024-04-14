Lahore: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed the preparation of action against tax defaulters.

According to sources, tax-defaulting traders and industrialists will receive final notices within a few days. Thousands while the annual income is in crores.

Sources say that most of the traders and industrialists have taken multiple plots and have businesses abroad, many times these traders and industrialists were given the opportunity to pay the full tax.

According to the sources, the list of the traders of Akbari Mandi, Shah Alam Market, Azam Cloth, Anarkali and Liberty in Lahore has been prepared, while the lists of the traders of Mall Road, Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Model Town and other areas have also been prepared. are

According to the sources, 10 years of data on the traders have been collected, in the second phase, the traders of the markets and bazaars across Punjab should be included, the courts have also been approached, and the stays will be excluded.

In this regard, the FBR officials say that according to the IMF agreement, tax to GDP is to be increased, no one will be abused or taxed, all the legal requirements have been fulfilled, and they can spend now without taking tax. No, the government is serious