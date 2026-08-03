As climate change continues to intensify the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, Pakistan cannot afford to rely solely on emergency measures. Preparedness must become a permanent national priority rather than a seasonal response. Effective governance, strict enforcement of safety standards, public awareness, and coordinated institutional action are the pillars of a resilient disaster management system. The latest ERC meeting demonstrates commitment at the highest level, but lasting success will depend on translating policy decisions into meaningful action that protects lives, strengthens communities, and builds a safer future for all Pakistanis. The 10th meeting of the Emergency Response Committee (ERC), held at the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) under the directions of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, reflects the government’s continued focus on managing the ongoing monsoon emergency. Chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, the session brought together federal ministries, provincial governments, disaster management authorities, and response agencies to assess the evolving situation and coordinate relief efforts. Such regular reviews are encouraging, but the true measure of success lies not in the number of meetings held but in the effectiveness of actions taken on the ground.

Pakistan’s monsoon season has once again exposed the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather events. Heavy rains, flash floods, and urban inundation continue to threaten lives and livelihoods across several regions. According to the briefing presented by the NDMA and the NEOC, rainfall is expected to persist over northern and central Pakistan, with isolated showers also forecast for parts of southeastern Sindh. Timely weather forecasts and early warnings are essential, but they must be matched by swift implementation at the district level. The decision to alert deputy commissioners in vulnerable districts is a positive step that can help reduce risks if local administrations respond proactively.

One of the most alarming revelations during the meeting was that most fatalities this monsoon season have resulted from the collapse of unsafe and poorly constructed buildings. This is a stark reminder that many disasters are not solely caused by nature but are intensified by human negligence. Weak enforcement of building regulations, poor urban planning, and the widespread use of substandard construction materials continue to place thousands of families at risk. Unless these structural issues are addressed through stricter regulation and accountability, similar tragedies will continue to occur every year.

The coordinated efforts of federal and provincial governments, district administrations, the armed forces, rescue services, and humanitarian organizations deserve recognition. Rescue teams have worked under challenging conditions to evacuate stranded families, distribute relief supplies, and restore essential services. Their dedication has undoubtedly saved lives and provided hope to affected communities. However, emergency response should not end with rescue and relief. Rehabilitation, reconstruction, and long-term resilience must receive equal attention to ensure communities can recover sustainably.

The ERC’s directive to strengthen inter-agency coordination, maintain preparedness, and accelerate rehabilitation is timely. Yet Pakistan’s disaster management strategy must evolve from a reactive model to one centered on prevention and resilience. Investments in flood-resistant infrastructure, improved drainage systems, climate-resilient housing, and community awareness campaigns are no longer optional; they are necessities. Local governments should also be empowered with adequate resources, training, and authority to respond quickly before situations escalate into full-scale disasters.