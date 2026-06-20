Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has departed for Tehran to hold high-level talks with senior Iranian officials, in a bid to advance ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, official sources confirmed on Saturday.

The visit follows the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday. During the call, the first official contact since the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

PM Sharif congratulated the Iranian leadership, emphasising that the positive outcomes of the agreement would serve as a catalyst for benefiting the wider region.

Diplomatic Momentum

According to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Naqvi will follow up on the progress of the US–Iran peace talks. The interior minister has travelled to Tehran multiple times since Islamabad assumed its role as the primary mediator after conflict broke out in February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

During his last official visit on June 7, Naqvi held bilateral meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The latest diplomatic push coincides with reports from US media outlet Axios indicating that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi are headed to Switzerland for talks.

The revival of the Swiss track comes on the heels of a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon late on Friday, which has breathed new life into efforts to transition an interim war pact into a lasting regional agreement.

Terms of the Islamabad Accord

The critical peace talks in Switzerland were delayed from Friday due to the escalation in southern Lebanon, casting brief uncertainty over the next phase of negotiations following the June 18 Islamabad MoU. However, Iranian FM Araghci and US envoy Witkoff have left for Switzerland to commence the next round of talks.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended his wishes for success to his Iranian counterpart ahead of the next phase, expressing hope for smooth progress and positive outcomes. The agreement calls for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the easing of international restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and the launch of a 60 day window dedicated to negotiating a broader settlement over Iran’s nuclear program.

Pakistan continues to facilitate these vital backchannel communications, coordinating its diplomatic efforts alongside key regional players including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and China.