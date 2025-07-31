ISLAMABAD: PML-N Parliamentary Party leader in Senate and Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has termed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha as a pack of lies, Dunya News reported.Irfan Siddiqui said that Modi’s speech has been rejected by Indian public, media and the opposition. He said that thumping defeat at the hands of Pakistani armed forces in Marka-e-Haq has exposed India’s true face.

He further said that Modi’s two-hour long speech is giving rise to new confusions and questions and added that his speech was confession of a shameful defeat. He said that a narrative built on lies doesn’t last long.