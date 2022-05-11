<!-- wp:image {"width":978,"height":734} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/2124293-aliwazir-1609405864-518-640x4801609411419-0\/2124293-aliwazir-1609405864-518-640x4801609411419-0.jpg" alt="a case was registered against ptm leader ali wazir and others at sohrab goth police station in karachi photo express" width="978" height="734"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Sindh High Court <\/a>(SHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir in a hate speech case registered against him at a Karachi police station.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro accepted the bail plea of the incarcerated MNA from South Waziristan and asked him to submit a surety bond worth Rs0.5 million.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Wazir\u2019s lawyer Salahuddin said co-accused MNA Mohsin Dawar was being considered for the post of a federal minister while his client was languishing in jail for being \u201canti-state\u201d. Justice Kalhoro smiled at the remarks of the lawyer.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The SHC judge asked the police to produce the transcript of the speech made by Ali Wazir that was being dubbed as \u201cprovocative\u201d. He asked how could a person, police constable Manzoor, who cannot comprehend the language of the speech \u2013 Pashto \u2013 say the speech allegedly incited hatred against the army and the state.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The judge also inquired about <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Dawar,<\/a> asking\u00a0why was the other accused not been arrested in the said case.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The investigation officer said the police could not arrest Dawar as they needed the permission of the National Assembly speaker before arresting the MNA. \u201cAli Wazir was\u00a0already in prison\u00a0in a case registered at Sohrab Goth police station,\u201d the IO said, adding that the lawmaker was detained in the Shah Latif Town case while being in jail.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Wazir\u2019s lawyer said his client was arrested in another case after the SC granted him bail in the Sohrab Goth case.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The SHC judge also took police to the task over their highhandedness. He said the police are acting in a \u201cmonarchical\u201d manner. The case has been pending since 2018 but not a single witness recorded a statement,\u201d he said, adding that the police didn\u2019t even bother to arrest the co-accused.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It further asked whether the police approached the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">court after<\/a> the suspects in the case got their bails approved by the court. \u201cThe police did not challenge the court\u2019s decision to grant bails to suspects,\u201d the IO added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, MNA Mohsin Dawar said another court will hear Wazir's bail plea on Thursday in a different case. "We are hoping for the courts to do justice," he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/mjdawar\/status\/1524259959722106882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1524259959722106882%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2356079%2Fmna-ali-wazir-granted-bail-in-hate-speech-case<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->