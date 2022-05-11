<!-- wp:image {"width":1037,"height":778} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/21625775494-1\/21625775494-1.jpg" alt="the world bank has set nearly half a dozen additional conditions for loan disbursement photo file" width="1037" height="778"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Pakistan is currently facing <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">monetary<\/a> and fiscal challenges due to rising global commodity prices, said Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>During a meeting with World Bank South Asia Region Vice President Hartwig Schafer on Tuesday, Ismail said that the government was cognisant of these issues and was taking pragmatic steps to resolve the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">bottlenecks to growt<\/a>h.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe government is committed to putting the economy on sustainable and inclusive growth path,\u201d he said, adding that the upcoming budget was aimed at achieving fiscal consolidation and improving the overall resilience of the economy. The minister highlighted that the government was planning to take various relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments of society. \u201cIt will also introduce reforms in priority areas to address the fiscal deficit.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In that regard, two programmes of the World Bank namely <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Resilient Institution for Sustainable Economy<\/a> (RISE-II) and Programme for Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE-II) held central position in the reform agenda of the government, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He emphasised that the World Bank\u2019s continued support would be critical to pursuing reforms in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hartwig Schafer said that \u201cthese programmes not only ensure sustainable growth but also work as effective shock absorbers in case of any economic crisis\u201d. He also shared his insights about the reform initiatives proposed by the World Bank.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Schafer assured his full support for the implementation of government\u2019s reform agenda and the projects funded by the World Bank.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->