The issue of missing person needs to be addressed as per the law and the constitution. The fact is not denying that state institutions, including the security forces are subordinate to the government and all , including the government , are bound to work within the parameters provided under the Constitution. However the partisan cant on any pretext cannot untie the knot, neither the smug calculation. Hubristic and laconic narrative should better be avoided to deal with this issue with prudence and sagacity.

Some things are of paramount importance.

One , not every missing person is a case of enforced disappearance. Some have joined militant outfits. For instance on july 21 , 2002 it was reported that : “Nine terrorists were killed in a military rescue operation in Balochistan earlier this month. Among the slain terrorists was a man named Saleem Baloch, who remained actively involved in nefarious activities while portrayed as a missing person by his accomplices.” It is believed that this is not the sole case. There are certain other examples that strengthen this point.

Two, despite that the issue is very serious and should be dealt with as per the law and the constitution; it cannot be denied that the numbers of the missing persons might have been exaggerated.

Three, we must try our best to come out of this troubled situation. A conflict zone unfortunately witnesses such tragedies.

As per a report of ICRC , it is stated that “Virtually every country in the world is affected by the tragedy of people who have gone missing during past or ongoing armed conflicts and other situations of violence. While it is difficult to provide exact figures, especially in countries with ongoing conflicts, these are some statistics relating to the number of people missing because of armed conflict or violence”

For example :

1. In the SOUTHERN CAUCASUS region 7,500 people have been reported missing in different armed conflicts.

2. In the WESTERN BALKANS (Albania and the former Yugoslavia) more than 14,000 people remain unaccounted for since the 1990s.

3. In COLOMBIA at least 79,000 people are estimated to be missing as a result of the armed conflict and other circumstances.

4. In GUATEMALA 45,0004 people went missing as a result of the internal armed conflict, of which about 40,000 are still unaccounted for.

5. The number of missing persons in IRAQ from 2003 to 2013 ranges from 250,000 to up to one million according to different public sources .

6. The conflict in LEBANON saw 17,000 people go missing from 1975 to 1990, according to the Lebanese government.

7. In MEXICO over 28,000 people were unaccounted for by late 2015, according to the Mexican government .

8. During the decade-long non-international armed conflict in NEPAL (1996-2006) thousands of people were killed, and 1,337 individuals remain unaccounted for

9. In PERU 15,731 persons are still missing as a result of the conflict from 1980 to 2000

10. In SOUTH SUDAN over 10,0009 children have been registered as unaccompanied, separated or missing .

11. In SRI LANKA the ICRC has registered 16,000 people missing as a result of the conflict.

Matter cannot be side stepped on any pretext. It must be resolved as per the Constitution and the law.