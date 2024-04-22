The visit of the President of Iran to Pakistan is very welcome, Kunvardalshad

There is no conflict between Iran and Pakistan, Ali Sarwar Naqvi

Iran is our neighbor and brotherly Islamic country, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

The signing of Pakistan-Iran accords is very welcome

Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan is historic and will bring positive changes in the future,

Pakistan Prime Minister supports Iran’s move against Israel,

Shahbaz Sharif is a hardworking person, his actions are yielding positive results

Better relations between China and Iran will have good effects on our economy

We need to pay attention to the balance of import and export

Good relations with neighboring countries will improve the country

The status of the Election Commission is unquestionable

Every candidate after losing the election says that it is rigged

In Gujarat constituency, it cannot be said for sure whether there was rigging or not

An element of rigging has been found here in every election

PTI will play a role in the opposition for the next five years

Chairman PTI still has many cases, it will take time to come out

PML-N and PPP are jointly moving towards the right direction

President Asif Zardari has good relations with Iran,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be on the front line after his father Asif Zardari,

Bilawal Bhutto took over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, now he has also become an experienced,

There are small and big differences in PML-N, SK Niazi

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwardalshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Iran’s visit to Pakistan will secure our Pakistan-Iran border, Kunwardalshad

Iran has always been a very close friend of ours, former Secretary Election Commission Kunvardalshad

It is welcome that our leadership and the establishment are on the same page

By-elections are always dominated by the ruling party

There are serious differences within the PTI, the next five years are nowhere to be seen

PTI should play the role of opposition to the fullest,

Sunni Unity Council has benefited a lot from PTI

The by-elections were transparent, only a few reports from Gujarat were wrong

The Election Commission should withhold the results from the constituencies in Gujarat where complaints have been received

People will stop trusting the opposition if they rigged and rigged every issue

Former Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi Say”.

Iran is our neighboring country with which we have good relations,

Iranian President’s visit is very important, we should take full national advantage,

Iranian President’s visit highlights Pakistan’s position in difficult situation

With the visit of the Iranian president, the little dispute we had with Iran has also ended,

The gas pipeline agreement with Iran started in 1954,

Our gas pipeline agreement with Iran was not stopped due to US sanctions,

Gas pipeline deal with Iran is stalled due to financial problems,

Gas pipeline contract is very important for us, because we need gas,

Iran was too inclined towards India which was not beneficial for us,

It is in our best interest to have excellent relations with Iran,

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

It is very important for us to improve relations with Iran, Dr. Shahid Hassan

Currently, it will be difficult to improve our relations with Iran and Afghanistan

There should be border trade with Iran to avoid misunderstandings, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

If there is another loan program with the IMF, what is the guarantee that it will be the last one

It is clearly seen that there will be another program with IMF,

Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui is afraid of foreign investment and privatization in the midst of trouble

Everyone was calling CPEC a game changer, so I said the situation will not change

Privatization has always harmed Pakistan and led to disaster, Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

SIFC should also invest in PIA

It was in the manifesto of PML-N that PIA will be made a profitable institution,