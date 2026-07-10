Pakistani actress and host Mishi Khan has expressed concern over the growing trend of bold scenes in television dramas, saying that the style of dramas aired in the name of family entertainment is changing rapidly, which needs to be seriously considered.

Mishi Khan, who openly expresses her opinions on social, national and showbiz-related issues on social media, recently shared a video on Instagram, in which she expressed her concerns over the changing content of Pakistani dramas.

In her video, she said that there is a continuous increase in inappropriate content through films, dramas, stage shows and social media. According to her, this trend has also increased in Indian films and songs, but now Pakistani dramas also seem to be moving in the same direction, which is a cause for concern to her.

The actress said that scenes like hugging between husband and wife are now becoming the norm in Pakistani dramas. He expressed concern that if this trend continues, scenes like bedroom scenes or kissing may also become part of dramas in the future, but there seems to be little serious discussion in this regard.

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Mishi Khan emphasized that Pakistani dramas are usually watched at home with the entire family and children, so the nature of their content should be different from other media. According to him, such scenes are being included in dramas that were not common in the past, and it is important to pay attention to this change.

After his video surfaced, different opinions were seen on social media. Many users agreed with Mishi Khan’s stance and said that caution should be exercised in the selection of content in family dramas, while some users also presented different points of view on the matter. Overall, his video has sparked a new debate on the changing trends of Pakistani dramas.