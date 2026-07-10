Lahore: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has called for an emergency meeting of the Central Majlis-e-Shura.

According to the spokesperson, the two-day meeting will begin tomorrow (Saturday) in Mansoura, Lahore, which will be chaired by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. The meeting will take a detailed look at the overall political and economic situation of the country.

During the meeting, the current situation in Azad Kashmir and the future course of action will be considered, while the problems of Balochistan, rising inflation and the difficulties faced by the people will also be discussed.

According to sources, important decisions are also expected regarding the increase in the prices of petrol, electricity and gas.