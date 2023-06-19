Miftah Ismail, former finance minister, was removed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday.

In addition to announcing the decision, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also voiced her “disappointment” with Miftah and Shah Muhammad Shah, who was also removed from the party, for their actions.

Maryam Nawaz announced that Shah Muhammad Shah, the province president, and Miftah Ismail, the general secretary, will resign as part of the attempts to reorganise Sindh.

According to claims in the local media that cited PML-N sources, Miftah won’t be appointed to any significant party positions in the future.

After being removed from his position as finance minister, Miftah Ismail recently expressed his disagreements with the party’s leadership and policies in an open manner.

The former minister recently made reference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated last week that those who criticise current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had no place in his party without identifying any specific individuals. Ishaq Dar’s policies have been openly criticised by Miftah Ismail.