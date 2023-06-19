ISLAMABAD: Following a threat by one of the main coalition partners, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to veto the budget for 2023–2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved Rs25 billion on Monday.

The money for Sindh has been agreed by the prime minister, according to sources.

Recall that the prime minister met with a PPP delegation on Friday and gave them assurances about the availability of funds. Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamaruzzaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Nisar Khuro made up the delegation.

It’s interesting to note that the PPP leader threatened the premier, saying if money wasn’t set aside for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, he wouldn’t support the federal budget.

At a rally in Swat, Bilawal lamented his inability to keep his budgetary commitments.

In response to his remarks, Ahsan Iqbal, minister of planning, development, and special initiatives, advised that the issue be resolved in the cabinet in order to prevent the creation of a new front. According to him, Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, gave his approval for the federal budget to be presented to the National Assembly.

In the meantime, a meeting to address the conflict will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz today (Monday) and include Bilawal and ministers.