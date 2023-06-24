Miftah Ismail, a veteran of the PML-N and a former finance minister, resigned from all of his party’s positions on Saturday after waging a protracted “cold war” against the economic policies of the coalition government led by his party.

Miftah Ismail resigned from his posts as secretary general of the PML-N’s Sindh chapter and other positions in a letter written to Ahsan Iqbal, the party’s secretary general.

A few days prior, it was reported that PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz had chosen to remove the former finance minister from his party positions.

Miftah Ismail recently publicly stated his disapproval of the party leadership and its policies after being fired from his role as Finance Minister.

The former minister recently made reference to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said last week—without naming any specific individuals—that anyone who criticise current Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had no place in his party. Miftah has openly opposed Ishaq Dar’s policies.