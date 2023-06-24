Riyadh: The cover of the Kaaba has been prepared for the new Hijri year.

According to the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, the new cover of the Kaaba is almost completed for the change at the beginning of the year 1445 Hijri.

Officials of the Shah Abdulaziz Complex say that the Kiswa has been prepared according to the operational plan which will be changed on the 1st of Muharram at the beginning of the Hijri year. As usual, the preparation of Kiswa has been done with great care and skill.

670 kg of pure silk is used in the preparation of the cover of the Kaaba, while the thickness is 98 cm. The height of the Kaaba is 14 meters. The preparation of the cover of the Kaaba costs about 20 million Rials. On the other hand, before the Hajj season, the cover of the Kaaba was raised 3 meters above the ground with the aim of protecting the cover from any kind of damage.