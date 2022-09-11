Miftah Ismail, the federal minister of finance and revenue, broke down in tears as he expressed gratitude to God for the blessings showered upon him and his family.

The finance minister gave a speech on Saturday at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) during which he recalled a time when he took his 8-year-old daughter out to get ice cream from a restaurant close to his home in Karachi and a child came to him pleading for money.

His daughter then questioned why such children only approach them in their cars to ask for money.

He explained the situation to his daughter by asking: “Isn’t it better that they come to your car than you go to their cars?

I was sitting in that automobile because I was my father’s son, and my father was also a Seth (businessman), but Beta, you are just here because you are my daughter.

Miftah said that his daughter, who was just eight years old at the time, did not comprehend the occurrence.

Miftah acknowledged his fortunate upbringing and claimed that the only distinction between his daughter and the beggar child was that the former was born into a wealthy household, whereas the latter was born into a low-income family.