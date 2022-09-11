ISLAMABAD: To lessen the effects of disasters brought on by climate change, Pakistan will need a long-term plan that includes “delayed action dams and water drainage system,” according to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The army commander made these comments while touring Dadu, a district in Sindh where the majority of the land is currently eight feet under water due to flooding.

“More mega-dams will need to be constructed in Pakistan. Regarding the location of these dams, I am speechless. We will also need to construct dams in Swat to regulate the flow of water because they provide clean electricity and cut down on pollution.

According to Gen. Bajwa, the country developed a plan to deal with riverine floods in the wake of the 2010 super floods, but the administration was unprepared for the unusual rainfall that wreaked havoc along both sides of the Indus River.

According to him, the nation must develop a long-term strategy to address the problems on the west bank of the river that overflowed and flooded Dadu because, in the absence of these steps, the citizens along the west bank will continue to suffer.

An initial investigation has been made by the army to protect the west bank of the Indus, and a report will be delivered at a meeting of the prime minister and chief ministers.