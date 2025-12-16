Investors brought the stock exchange up: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, The government should provide facilities to farmers: Haseeb Anwar, This system is no longer for the common man: Dr. Salman Shah

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, the economic situation in the country is not good, real estate work is slowing down due to taxes, real estate work is over, the government is increasing taxes, which will create more problems, agricultural matters are getting very bad, Stock exchange is setting records day by day, Field Marshal is working day and night for the development of the country.



Member of National Assembly PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said taxes are not being paid in our country, taxes are increasing further, taxes are increasing in the country and they must be reduced, those who are not in the tax net should be brought into the tax net, rich people should be taxed more, the government’s job is not just to collect taxes, loom factories are closing in Faisalabad, people are leaving their businesses and going out, the government has imposed a lot of taxes, the condition of the farmer is very bad, the agricultural situation in the country is deteriorating day by day, the cotton situation in Sindh has improved somewhat, Industries are closing down in the country, business people are not coming to the 1country, our exports are not increasing, Investors brought the stock exchange up, strong people have been included in SIFC, SIFC has done a great job, we removed Pakistan from the grey list.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Haseeb Anwar said IMF news is worrying us, the government is going to impose more taxes, cano is being sold cheaply in the market, farmers are not even getting the real price, prices of fertilizer and other items increase every year, rice is not being purchased from farmers, farmers are not meeting their own expenses, this year, the farmer sold wheat for 2,000 per maund, farmers are drowning in debt, farmers have suffered a lot of losses during wheat cultivation, even if a farmer sells four hundred pounds of guna, he will not get the tax cut, the government should provide facilities to farmers, there is a lot of taxes on farmers, the government should eliminate it, the carton situation in the country is not good, Sugar mills are being shifted to cotton-growing areas.

Former Federal Finance Minister Dr. Salman Shah said this system is on its last legs, Investment is not coming to the country, they are imposing taxes every day at the behest of the IMF, IMF has crippled the entire economy, taxes have destroyed the people, farmers and industry are in a bad situation, this system has worsened the situation of the poor, no investment has been coming to the country since 2008, business is not coming, the economy is stagnating day by day, whichever government comes, it will have to accept the IMF’s advice, they are collecting taxes every day, the elite is getting richer in the country, the situation of the poor is getting worse day by day due to taxes, those who signed expensive electricity and gas contracts should be punished, this system is no longer for the common man, no results of SIFC have been released yet, business people should get facilities, the government should remove the difficulties faced by business people, they did not benefit from CPEC, the economic situation in the country must be improved.