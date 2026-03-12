Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, employing a significant portion of the workforce and contributing substantially to national food security and exports. Yet despite its importance, the country’s research ecosystem has long struggled with structural inefficiencies, outdated practices and fragmented coordination between federal and provincial institutions. These systemic weaknesses have prevented scientific research from translating into practical solutions for farmers and industry.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector stands at a decisive crossroads. As climate change, population growth, water scarcity and global market competition intensify, the need to modernize the country’s agricultural research system has become more urgent than ever. The recent commitment by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain to transform Pakistan’s agricultural research framework into a globally competitive and innovation-driven network is therefore both timely and essential.

The government’s proposed reform agenda, discussed during a high-level meeting with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, signals an important shift in policy thinking. Moving from a budget-driven accountability model to an impact-oriented system is a crucial step toward ensuring that research institutions deliver measurable results. Productivity improvements, technology adoption, commercialization of innovations and export growth must become the benchmarks for success.

One of the most promising aspects of the reform initiative is the plan to establish Centers of Excellence in key strategic areas. These include climate-resilient crops, livestock improvement, advanced food processing, artificial intelligence and precision agriculture, as well as sustainable management of land, water and energy resources. Such specialized hubs can help Pakistan keep pace with rapidly evolving global agricultural technologies and enable researchers to address emerging challenges more effectively.

Equally important is the recognition that agricultural research cannot remain confined within isolated institutional silos. For decades, overlapping mandates between federal and provincial bodies have created duplication, inefficiency and wasted resources. Greater coordination, integrated research agendas and cross-disciplinary collaboration are essential if Pakistan’s research system is to produce commercially viable innovations that benefit farmers and strengthen the national economy.

The emphasis on technology transfer and commercialization also deserves attention. Scientific breakthroughs hold little value if they fail to reach the fields and markets in a timely manner. The minister’s observation that certain innovations, including vaccines, have historically taken years to be commercialized highlights a critical bottleneck in the system. Accelerating the journey from laboratory to market will require stronger partnerships with the private sector, streamlined regulatory processes and better incentives for researchers.

Another vital component of the reform plan is the creation of a Digital National Agricultural Research Information System (NARIS) platform. A centralized data repository and collaborative research infrastructure could significantly improve knowledge sharing, evidence-based policymaking and coordination among institutions. In an era defined by data-driven decision-making, such digital integration is indispensable.

The proposal to establish a Scientific Advisory Committee with significant representation from international experts also reflects a forward-looking approach. Benchmarking Pakistan’s research performance against global standards and learning from leading institutions around the world will help strengthen scientific capacity and governance.