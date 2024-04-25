Threads, a service introduced by Meta to compete with X (Twitter), has more than 150 million monthly users.

The announcement was made by Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg while releasing the earnings report for the January-March 2024 quarter.

Earlier in February 2024, they reported that Threads was being used by 130 million people per month, which means another 200 million users have been added in a very short period of time.

Note that Threads was introduced in July 2023.

In the beginning, people showed a lot of interest in this new social media platform, but then they started moving away from it.

But Meta’s efforts to improve threads are now paying off and its user base is growing.

From January to March 2024, the number of users of this social media platform increased by 2 crores.

This indicates that the number of users of Threads is increasing steadily.

In fact, it has overtaken X in the US in terms of daily users.

It should be noted that the number of people who use X daily worldwide is more than 55 million.

Similarly, the number of daily users of Meta’s apps Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp reached 3.24 billion during January-March, which was 3.19 billion during October-December 2023.

Overall, the number of users of MetaApps increased by 7% compared to the same period last year