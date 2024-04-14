Meta is testing a chatbot based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

The company has confirmed that the chatbot called MetaAI is being tested among WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger users in various parts of India and Africa.

From February 2023, META is conducting various experiments to develop AI tools and integrate them into various apps.

Our generative AI tools are in various stages of development and are undergoing limited public testing, Meta said in a statement.

Meta’s decision to add labels to all AI-generated content from next month

Adding AI chatbots to Meta’s other apps, including Facebook, is expected soon

Meta has developed an amazing AI model

Such AI tools have been around for a long time, but this technology has gained a lot of popularity thanks to ChatGPT.

According to Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun, the availability of ChatGPT has fueled public excitement.

“It is surprising to us that ChatGPT is not a technology or a tool that works in the system, but still people are showing a lot of interest in it,” he said.

It should be noted that Mark Zuckerberg had announced in March 2023 to develop an AI chatbot for WhatsApp and Messenger.

On this occasion, Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is creating a high-level product group to integrate artificial intelligence technology into services.

In June 2023, the company gave employees a glimpse of chatbot-based tools like ChatGPT, which will be part of WhatsApp and Messenger.

September 2023 The MetaAI chatbot was introduced, designed to answer questions within chats and create images based on written instructions.