On the auspicious occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, we pay profound tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the great poet-philosopher whose known widely by both the spirit of Islam and the fragrance of Persian literature.

Allama Iqbal’s deep affection for Persian literature and his mastery of the Persian language built a lasting intellectual bridge between Iran and Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal’s profound message of unity and faith continues to resonate beyond borders, guiding nations toward dignity and moral strength. His vision about justice, knowledge, and spiritual awakening remains a timeless beacon for humanity.

Iran honors Iqbal not only as a visionary thinker of Pakistan but also as a shared cultural and spiritual figure who belongs to the entire Muslim world.

On this day, we celebrate his enduring legacy as a symbol of wisdom, brotherhood, and the eternal bond between our two brotherly nations.

As the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, I have the honor to announce that November 9th is announced as the “Allama Iqbal Day” in the Iranian Solar Calendar.