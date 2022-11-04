LAHORE :By the end of this year, a book based on the drama “Meray Pass Tum Ho” will be available for purchase.The announcement was announced on Twitter on Wednesday by scriptwriter Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, who posted what appeared to be the book cover. “Meray Pass Tum Ho book has become available in print. Insha’Allah, it will be offered for sale in shops by December. Contact the publisher, Mr. Fawad, at 03004827500 to reserve your copy ,”He composed.

The actors from the drama, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui, are all shown together on the cover. You rejoice when God favours a woman, but you are not happy when another man shows the same favour. The book, which was published by Publications, drew mixed reviews. Many online readers wanted the author would write about subjects that are more pertinent to the state of the nation.

Some people objected to Qamar’s portrayal of women. They prefer reading stories about “poor males” over having empowered women as role models.One Twitter user has a really ambitious request: a USB containing the OST within the book.

When it debuted in 2019, the popular television programme MPTH—whose popularity led some to believe it had exceeded Game of Thrones in popularity—made some noise.The narrative dealt with a wife who cheated on her spouse. Because of its misogynistic representation of women, it attracted a lot of unwanted attention.

A legal attempt was even made to prevent the show’s final episodes from running in January 2020 because the female petitioner thought it was too demeaning to women. (The judge of the Lahore Civil Court dismissed the petition without delay.)

A week or so later, the Sindh High Court summoned one of the leads, Saeed, regarding the troublesome dialogues he had acted out in the drama written by Qamar. Sana Saleem claimed that the script frequently had insulting remarks concerning women and demanded an apology from the writer, actor, and producer of MPTH.

Additionally present in court were attorneys for PEMRA. The representative of PEMRA was questioned by the court on whether internal censors were used to monitor dramas. In response, PEMRA’s attorney stated that they have a separate venue to do so while keeping in mind their guideline that the language and imagery used in dramas should adhere to societal norms.