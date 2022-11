KARACHI: On the fifth business day of the week, the Pakistani rupee fell against the US dollar and registered a new depreciation.

Details indicate that the local currency lost 30 paisa in value when compared to the dollar, which is currently worth about Rs222.25.

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the stock market. Today’s market opened with a 209 point fall, following which the KSE-100 index rose to 41,880 points.