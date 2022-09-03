Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, members of the US Congress, have travelled abroad to Pakistan to visit communities impacted by the recent floods. They will return on Sunday.Before leaving for Pakistan, Jackson said in a press conference that they would tour flood-damaged areas and would “take all necessary actions” to aid flood victims.

Separately, General Michael Erik Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, expressed his sorrow for the devastating floods that claimed over 1,186 lives and inundated a third of the nation.General Michael called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his sympathies for the loss of life caused by the nation’s record flash floods.

The majority of Pakistan’s military’s weapons come from the United States.A third of Pakistan has been swamped by monsoon rains, which have killed at least 1,190 people since June and caused devastating floods that have destroyed or severely damaged more than a million homes.

Authorities have placed the blame for the escalating frequency and intensity of extreme weather occurrences on climate change.It comes after the US decided to give Pakistan’s residents and communities hit by catastrophic flooding $30 million in additional life-saving humanitarian aid.