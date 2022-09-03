Shadab Khan, an all-around player, dedicated his team’s victory over Hong Kong in the 2022 Asia Cup to the victims of the country’s floods.On Friday, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong and advanced to the tournament’s Super Four round. Pakistan’s bowling masterclass resulted in Hong Kong being removed for just 38 runs, giving the Men in Green a 155-run victory.

This is the lowest result any team has ever had versus a team with all of its members.All-rounder Shadab Khan posted to Twitter to thank the flood victims in the nation for the fantastic victory after his team defeated Hong Kong.

“This triumph is in honour of all those impacted by the floods in Pakistan. We are competing for our audience.We have you all in our hearts, Shadab tweeted.

Additionally, Shadab urged people to support flood victims and send money for nationwide relief efforts.

Following today’s victory, Pakistan will now play India in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 on September 4 as both teams have advanced to the Super Four stage.The first Super Four match will take place in Sharjah on Saturday with Afghanistan playing the hosts Sri Lanka.

Fans will once again be glued to their televisions as the much anticipated match between Pakistan and India takes centre stage. on August 28 during their most recent meeting.