Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review Pakistan’s ongoing engagement in various multilateral initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Deputy Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of preparations for various upcoming high-level events.

He reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation and issued necessary instructions regarding Pakistan’s principled stance at various international forums.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch, Special Secretary (UN), Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.