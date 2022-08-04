At the ATP match play event in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Wednesday, world ’s number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Australian amateur Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 in his first game in six weeks.

It was the defending US Open champion’s historic 250th match victory.

Following the game, Medvedev remarked, “Somebody informed me this a few days ago. I wouldn’t have known otherwise. That’s good, sort of a turning point.

“I’d like to have more victories, but 250 is wonderful. We’ll work to acquire more.

Medvedev is participating in his first competition since June 23, when he was eliminated from the quarterfinals at Mallorca.

Due to Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarussian athletes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he was unable to attend.Medvedev won the opening set with the first broke of the contest.

In the first game of the second set, he avoided the first block he faced and eventually got the break he need to defeat Hijikata 4-2.

The 90-minute match was won by Medvedev after the world number 224 Australian, who is 21 years old, put up a fight and resisted several break points.

After taking a break, playing again is surely not as simple, especially given this was Medvedev’s first game on clay courts since Miami.

“There were no negative sensations. I might have easily broken a little bit further, but everything works out when you win.”