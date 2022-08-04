The Institute For health, Islamabad (NIH) statistics revealed Thursday morning that Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio slightly decreased to 3.63 percent as the nation recorded at least 789 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

21,741 coronavirus assays were conducted, with a positive ratio of 3.63 percent as opposed to yesterday’s result of 3.85 percent. Total positive cases rose sharply to 1,556,445.

At the same time, 1,517,032 more patients have recovered from COVID-19. Up to four patients passed away from the illness while receiving treatment, bringing Pakistan’s coronavirus number of deaths to 30,499.

The NIH has suggested rigorous following to standard operating protocols (SOPs), especially mask wearing and social seclusion during Muharram gatherings, given Pakistan’s daily tally of hundreds of COVID-19 cases.

Gatherings and majalis to commemorate the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the new Islamic year, which began on Sunday (July 31).