<!-- wp:image {"width":910,"height":546} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627c97f4baf34.jpg" alt="Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum. \u2014 AFP\/File" width="910" height="546"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: Former <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum<\/a> is now in contention to become England\u2019s new Test head coach, according to British media reports.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The <em>Daily Mail<\/em> said McCullum, a key figure behind New Zealand\u2019s rise in both red and white ball cricket, had become a candidate on recently-appointed England director of cricket Rob Key\u2019s list of possible coaches.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Key is known to want to split the Test and limited overs coaching roles, as well as reintroduce an independent selector, with sacked head coach Chris Silverwood widely regarded as having been over-burdened by carrying out all three jobs.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But with McCullum now in charge of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, it had been thought that he would be a more obvious fit for the white-ball role.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As well as leading the Black Caps to the 2015 50-over World Cup final, McCullum was also an aggressive T20 run-scorer and has become a close friend of England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said the 40-year-old New Zealander was the inspiration behind much of his side\u2019s limited-overs success.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>McCullum, however, also played in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">101 Tests<\/a> and was credited with laying the foundation for New Zealand\u2019s World Test Championship triumph under Kane Williamson last year during his time as red-ball captain from 2013-16.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Although McCullum has never coached a first-class team, the Mail said new England Test captain Ben Stokes may have got his way over Morgan in wanting to form \u201ca high-octane red-ball partnership with McCullum\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Stokes\u2019s first assignment since being announced as Joe Root\u2019s permanent successor as England captain is set to be in a three-Test series against New Zealand starting at Lord\u2019s on June 2.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>South Africa\u2019s Gary Kirsten had been regarded initially as the leading contender, having led India to the 2011 50-over World Cup before guiding his homeland Proteas to the top of the world Test rankings in 2012.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But the former opener could miss out for the second time running, having been overlooked three years ago in favour of Silverwood, sacked after a humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While The Times said it was possible McCullum could still be appointed to the white-ball role, Kirsten remains in the running both for that job and the post of Test coach.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Paul Collingwood, who recently took charge of England\u2019s red and white-ball legs in the West Indies, is another candidate to be England\u2019s next limited overs coach.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While Kirsten, like McCullum, is involved in the IPL \u2014 in his case as head coach of the Gujarat Titans \u2014 Key has said that would be no barrier to either man landing an<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> England post.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere\u2019s no international cricket on during the IPL, so I don\u2019t see it as an issue in the day and age we live in,\u201d Key told <em>Sky Sports<\/em> on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI would much rather have the best person for ten months of the year than someone not as good for 12.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Australia\u2019s Simon Katich and South Africa\u2019s Graham Ford are amongst the contenders for the Test job.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Interviews by a panel including former England captain Andrew Strauss, in his capacity as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board\u2019s (ECB) cricket committee and ECB chief Tom Harrison took place earlier this week.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>England could now unveil their new coaching set-up before the week is out.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->