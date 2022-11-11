MELBOURNE: According to Matthew Hayden, coach of the Pakistan cricket team, the T20 World Cup is a chance for the team to play well and bring the country back to life. The former Australian cricketer claimed that the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England on Sunday will be a duel between excellent bowling and quality batting while speaking to the media at Melbourne Cricket Ground following the team’s practise session.

In reference to Pakistan, he stated, “It’s a really emotive campaign.””We understand what it means when it comes to these significant competitions. It entails the chance to win the World Cup, the chance to make nations vibrant and alive once more, and the chance to revitalise a country through the performance of its national team, he stated.

Hayden also emphasised how the players get along with one another both on and off the court.He called it “a beautiful metaphor for this team, which at its core is made up of raw talent combined with the fervour of a country that loves the game.”

“Pakistan’s highs in this tournament have been incredibly strong. For me, the other day was off the field when Babar was flinging in warm-up balls to Rizwan; to me, that’s extremely symbolic of a culture that’s working, hoping, and establishing that commonality. I believe there have been some really crucial performances. That’s a lovely moment, in my opinion,” he remarked.

Hayden claimed that the former opener was recalling some memories of the 1992 World Cup and that a lot of the current players will have similar opportunities in their lives when he was speaking to the players at the net sessions prior to the T20 World Cup final.