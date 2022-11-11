Chris Rock, a comedian, will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming service, according to a statement from Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) on Thursday.With unscripted shows and stand-up specials as the first live streaming offerings, Netflix hopes to expand its live streaming offerings soon. The first performance that the entertainment service has released is Rock’s live one.

Rock’s first Netflix stand-up special, “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” was released in 2018. The “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy event featured the Emmy Award-winning comic with Dave Chappelle in early 2022.People expect me to talk about the foolishness, but I won’t at this moment.” While on his 2022 Ego Death tour, which will end later this month, he said this in London. “One day, I’ll watch it on Netflix.

More information on the live Rock event will be revealed later, according to the streaming service.According to Robbie Praw, vice president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, “Chris Rock is one of the most recognisable and significant comic voices of our generation.”

We’re overjoyed that Chris Rock will do a live comedy show for the entire world and that it will go down in Netflix history. We are so grateful that Chris is carrying the torch because this will be an unforgettable moment.