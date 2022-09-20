PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to reveal the identities of “Mr. X and Mr. Y,” whom he frequently refers to in his speeches, and demanded that he provide evidence to support his claim that his party members had received threatening phone calls from unidentified sources.

The two people, who are believed to be from national security institutions, are allegedly leading an operation to overthrow the coalition government in Punjab, according to the former prime minister on September 9.

According to Imran, they are calling parliamentarians from the PTI and PML-Q and either bribing them or forcing them to switch sides.

In the Chakwal rally on Monday, Imran reiterated his accusations against the two and urged the crowd to retaliate by threatening them.

What are X and Y? Maryam asked the journalists in Islamabad when discussing this. Bring forth the proof if there is any.

She recognized that the PML-N had previously made accusations along the same lines, but she asserted that in addition to naming them, she had also offered evidence.

What about the times you were in charge of making calls to people? Threats were made to us as well, but we handled them.