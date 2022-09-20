Tuesday’s first day of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York will be extremely busy for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the first day of the week-long event, the premier, who arrived in the United States earlier today, is anticipated to attend several high-profile events and interact with several foreign leaders.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will throw a welcoming ceremony for the leaders of state and government attending the UNGA when the premier arrives at the UN headquarters. Later on, he will be there for the start of the UNGA High-Level General Debate in the General Assembly Hall.

https://twitter.com/pmln_org?

ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572198819999121408%7Ctwgr%5Ef7c17bce5b017e8d0b441661f3102cc62635c22e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2377578%2Fpm-to-meet-macron-other-foreign-dignitaries-on-unga-day-1

The prime minister will then meet separately with the leaders of France’s Emmanuel Macron, Austria’s Karl Nehammer, Spain’s Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, and Iran’s Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

PM Shehbaz will have a conversation with the editorial board of the New York Times later on in the day at The Times Centre.

https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572099146051616770%7Ctwgr%5Ef7c17bce5b017e8d0b441661f3102cc62635c22e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftribune.com.pk%2Fstory%2F2377578%2Fpm-to-meet-macron-other-foreign-dignitaries-on-unga-day-1

Engagement with Biden

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York this week, PM Shehbaz will have the opportunity to speak with US President Joe Biden.

According to an anonymous Foreign Office official who spoke to The Express Tribune on condition of anonymity, the prime minister is one of the foreign leaders attending the UNGA session who President Biden has invited to a reception in New York.

Although there won’t be a formal meeting between the prime minister and Biden, the person said there will be casual interactions between the two at the event.