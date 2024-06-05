A New Dawn in Punjab: How Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Dynamic Leadership is Redefining Governance and Public Welfare

The Era of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz: A New Dawn for Punjab

In the annals of Punjab’s history, the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stands out as a beacon of hope and transformation. With a legacy deeply rooted in public service, Maryam Nawaz has not only continued but significantly advanced the vision of her father, Nawaz Sharif. Her tenure as Chief Minister has brought about unprecedented changes, marking a new era of prosperity, innovation, and welfare for the people of Punjab.

Tackling Inflation: A Herculean Feat

One of the most commendable achievements under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has been the dramatic reduction in inflation. In an era where economic challenges have crippled many regions, Punjab has seen a remarkable decrease in the inflation rate from a staggering 36% to an impressive 17%. This turnaround is a testament to her strategic acumen and dedication to improving the economic well-being of the populace. The prices of essential commodities such as wheat and flour have plummeted by 30 to 48 percent, providing much-needed relief to the citizens. This success is not just a statistical victory but a significant improvement in the quality of life for millions of Punjabis.

Revolutionary Healthcare Initiatives

Maryam Nawaz’s administration has been characterized by innovative and revolutionary measures in healthcare. The introduction of air ambulances, field hospitals, and clinics on wheels has revolutionized emergency medical services, ensuring that life-saving care reaches even the most remote areas of Punjab. The upcoming launch of the Air Ambulance and Motorway Ambulance Service is set to further enhance this initiative, making rapid medical assistance accessible to all. These measures underscore her commitment to ensuring that healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental right for every citizen.

Nawaz Sharif IT City: A Vision for the Future

Continuing her father’s legacy of infrastructural and technological development, Maryam Nawaz has spearheaded the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif IT City. This ambitious project aims to open new doors of employment and development for the youth, positioning Punjab as a hub of innovation and technology. By bridging the gap between traditional education and modern IT demands, the IT City is set to play a pivotal role in eliminating unemployment and fostering a culture of technological excellence.

Transport and Infrastructure: Building a Modern Punjab

Under Maryam Nawaz’s dynamic leadership, Punjab is witnessing a transport revolution. The decision to build five new expressways on major routes at a cost of 176 billion rupees reflects her vision for a well-connected and prosperous province. The introduction of 300 eco-friendly buses in Lahore and 330 in other cities is a significant step towards sustainable urban transport. These initiatives not only enhance connectivity but also demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability.

Public Welfare and Social Upliftment

Maryam Nawaz’s first hundred days in office have been marked by the launch of 43 major public welfare projects. The “Aapna Ghar” project aims to provide low-income families with their own homes, while the Chief Minister Roshan Gharana program focuses on equipping the poor with solar systems. These initiatives are transformative, addressing fundamental needs and empowering the most vulnerable segments of society.

A Commitment to Education and Employment

Maryam Nawaz’s administration has taken swift steps to address employment and education. The establishment of Provincial Enforcement Authority in Punjab is a strategic move to streamline governance and enhance public service delivery. By addressing key issues such as inflation, healthcare, public order, employment, transport, and education within her first 100 days, Maryam Nawaz has set a new standard for proactive governance.

A Legacy of Leadership

Maryam Nawaz’s tenure is a continuation of the Sharif family’s legacy of public service. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, laid the foundation for many of the initiatives she has expanded upon. The establishment of IT City is a nod to Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a technologically advanced and economically robust Punjab. Maryam’s leadership, characterized by innovation, empathy, and strategic foresight, is a fitting tribute to her father’s enduring legacy.

A Promise for the Future

In her first hundred days, Maryam Nawaz has addressed the core issues facing Punjab with a sense of urgency and dedication. Her administration’s swift and effective measures have brought about tangible improvements, making it seem as if the springs of life have returned to Punjab. With her at the helm, the province is on a trajectory towards unprecedented growth and development.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s era as Chief Minister is not just a period of governance but a movement towards a brighter, more prosperous future for Punjab. Her achievements in reducing inflation, revolutionizing healthcare, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting public welfare reflect a leadership that is both compassionate and visionary. As Punjab continues to thrive under her guidance, the legacy of Nawaz Sharif is not only preserved but significantly enhanced, promising a future where every citizen can aspire to a better life.

Nawaz Sharif established IT City to eliminate unemployment and frustration among the youth and expose them to the modern world of IT and computers.

given.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has restarted the laptop scheme for students after 7 years. An amount of one and a half billion rupees has been allocated.

The program of providing 20,000 e-bikes and petrol bikes to students without interest and easy installments is an example.

History is a witness that whenever the Muslim League (N) was tested by the people, the leadership of this party led Pakistan through these goals of development and prosperity. Hamkunkar Kya Johar is the dream of a Pakistani. It is only the leadership of the Muslim League (N) to include Pakistan in the race of development with full stature and dignity in the United Nations, and history is a witness to this whenever the government of the (N) League. The country has fallen off the track of development. Every dream, including becoming an Asian Tiger, remained unfulfilled and all the indicators of development plunged into the darkness of inflation, unemployment, political turmoil and economic collapse.

In the same darkness, the Muslim League (N) emerged as a ray of light and hope in the 2024 elections. Especially in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the talented daughter of the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took power. Every institution of the country has been engulfed. In this environment, not only talking about the long-standing and serious problems of the people, but getting ready to solve them is a miracle that we, the people of Punjab, are seeing with our own eyes. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is about to complete 100 days of assuming the leadership of Punjab and in these past hundred days Madam Chief Minister has taken rapid steps to solve the basic problems of the people of Punjab including inflation, health, public order, employment, transport and education. People of Punjab were pleasantly surprised. During the last 100 days of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, it seems as if the spring of life has returned in Punjab. In the first 100 days of her tenure, the Chief Minister has started 43 major public welfare projects. have done Due to inflation, people have calmed down a bit. The people are confident that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will fulfill their hopes. There are solid reasons for this belief. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s biggest achievement is to control inflation. He has inherited from his elders to guard his decisions. Today, the situation is that thanks to the successful strategy of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the rate of inflation in Punjab has reduced from 36% to 17%. Thanks to the actions of the Punjab government, wheat, flour, flour, and bread have increased throughout Punjab in the last 2 to 3 months. , Naan, bakery products and chicken prices have come down significantly. During 2 months, the prices of wheat, flour and flour have decreased from 30 to 48%. The price of 20 kg flour has decreased by Rs. 1300, while the price of 10 kg of flour has decreased by Rs. 600 to 700. Meanwhile, 80 kg of fine flour. 2770 and a decrease of Rs. 1700 in 50 kg bags of semolina was recorded. For this reason, a reduction of Rs. 30 has been made on the big double bread and Rs. 10 on the small double bread. Big double bread available at more than Rs 200 has also been reduced by Rs 20. 200 grams of juice by Rs 10, all kinds of buns by Rs 5 while the prices of all bakery products have been significantly reduced. Chicken prices have come down by Rs 350 to Rs 400 per kg. District administrations across Punjab have issued notifications to reduce the prices of local food products, which are being implemented. It is being closely monitored.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also launched the Field Hospital Project to provide healthcare facilities to the residents of remote districts and villages at their doorstep. Two to three thousand patients are treated daily free of charge in field hospitals. The Punjab government has added 100 ambulances to the ambulance service. Ambulances will provide free service for fetching and transporting pregnant women. Earlier more than 500 ambulances are doing this work, 100 more ambulances have been added. In addition, 200 clinics on wheels have been established for semi-urban and slum residents. Apart from doctors, LHVs and vaccinators, free medicines and ultrasound facilities will also be available at the Clinic on Wales. The clinic on Wales will have facilities for vaccination and antenatal care, apart from malaria, diabetes and pediatric treatment. Clinics on Wales will be located around cities in areas where health facilities are not available and people have to travel far. These clinics are providing treatment at people’s doorsteps six days a week from nine in the morning to three in the morning. 4 million people will receive medical services from Clinics on Wales.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to complete the first phase of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Lahore within the year. 7 mega projects are under completion at a cost of 145 billion rupees. The first phase of construction and rehabilitation of rural and primary health centers will be completed in October. Revamping of major hospitals will be completed in this month.

Another revolutionary initiative of Wazir Ali in the health sector is the decision to start Air Ambulance Service and Motorway Ambulance Service. After completing the mock-up phase for Air Ambulance Service, the training of doctors and staff is going on. It will be used to shift patients in emergency situations in remote areas

Apart from the excellent performance in the inflation and health sectors, the important sector that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid attention to is eliminating unemployment and frustration among the youth by exposing them to the modern world of IT and computers and meeting the contemporary demands. Nawaz Sharif IT City has been established for this purpose. Initially, 16 Chinese companies have expressed interest in this project – for this purpose, road shows will be organized for the IT City in Singapore, England, Abu Dhabi and other countries, while Nawaz Sharif IT City will also be held across the country. Road shows will be organized till August. During the commercial launch of Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif IT City project, MoUs have been signed between CBD, 15 IT and education companies while Pakistan’s first data center Nawaz Nawaz Sharif IT City is being established in Nawaz Sharif IT City – It has been agreed to give 10 billion seed money to the Central Business District Authority for the establishment of Nawaz Sharif IT City. ready for 10 towers will be built in IT, twin towers will be built immediately – Nawaz Sharif IT City will have IT & Tech District, Knowledge City and Film City. International universities in knowledge will build their own campuses. Nawaz Sharif will also build a film city in the IT city, which will have modern equipment and technology. NSIT has been made tax-free for 10 years to give incentives to companies in business. In 5 years, IT cities will be created on an emergency basis in other cities.

The Muslim governments have always considered the young generation as the backbone of the country and paid special attention to their education and training. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s laptop scheme for youth was a wonderful scheme of its kind which had a revolutionary role in equipping the educated youth with modern knowledge. Even today, children going to educational institutions hang the CM laptop bags on their backs and carry the proof of the success of this project. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also restarted this scheme after 7 years. An amount of one and a half billion rupees has been allocated for this purpose. Under the Chief Minister’s Skills Development Initiative, it has also been announced to build a robotic lab for TOETA courses and increase the number of students from 4,000 to 40,000 gradually. Under Chief Minister Skills Initiatives, students will be given courses in cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, graphic design, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development. Students who complete the course will get international certification from international organizations like Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco and Unity. The Punjab government will provide international standard advanced IT courses to 4 thousand students every year. The number of students will be increased from 4 thousand to 40 thousand. Training will be given to the youth in 35 Teuta institutes in different cities.

The Chief Minister has decided to establish Punjab’s first plug-and-play garment city for the development of garments in the industrial sector. This city will cover an area of two thousand acres – sheds and other facilities will be provided in the garment city. Viewing, dining and other events will be established. Green energy/solar energy systems will be established in Garments City. After the first garment city pilot project, garments city will be established in other areas gradually. More than hundred units of garments will be installed in this city. Our long-time friend China will help in the establishment of these units.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken many unprecedented measures in the transport sector to provide common citizens and students with travel facilities. For this purpose, 20,000 e-bikes and petrol bikes are being given to students free of interest and in easy installments. In the last few days, e-belting of 4 different categories was done for students. , should be given to the students of Multan and Bahawalpur – Under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, 190,000 students have registered to get bikes free of charge and on easy terms – 72,640 students have submitted online applications –

Apart from this, according to the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam, 300 eco-friendly buses will be run in Lahore and 330 in other cities. 100 electric buses will be run in Lahore as a pilot project. 100 eco-friendly buses are being brought to Multan, 78 for Rawalpindi, 42 for Bahawalpur and 110 for Faisalabad so that passengers can get modern and respectable means of public transport. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the biggest Multan Road Interchange in the country. SL 3 Multan Road Interchange is the largest interchange in Punjab – traffic coming from the south on the 8 km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 within a few minutes. Airport will be able to be reached – The construction of SL 3 will reduce congestion on inner city roads – SL 3 is very important for traffic management in Lahore – Traffic congestion will also be reduced on Thokar and Canal Roads – Apart from this, Chief Minister Punjab It has also been decided to build five new expressways on the main routes of this project will cost 176 billion rupees.

Along with the police department, inflation, employment, health and transport, public order and law and order in urban and rural areas are included in the basic priorities for any government. Minister Ali Maryam Nawaz has focused special attention on this sector. Especially protecting women from all kinds of abuse and cruelty is the first priority of Madam Maryam Nawaz as the first woman Chief Minister of the province. For this purpose, he inaugurated Pakistan’s first virtual women police station “Meri Awaaz, Maryam Nawaz”. 100 New Emergency Panic 15 Buttons have also been issued in Lahore – For the first time in South Asia, challans have been launched for 19 traffic violations through artificial intelligence in Lahore. Women can contact virtual police through 15 Call, Women Safety App live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police App and Safe City web portal. Virtual Women Police Station has been established in Punjab Safe City Authority. IT graduate female Police Communication Officers have been appointed in the Virtual Women Police Station. In the virtual women police station, all the problems faced including harassment of women will be solved on priority basis. In Virtual Women Police Station women can share their problem with complete privacy and confidence without revealing name and address and women will not have to go round the police station unnecessarily. Live video call feature has also been introduced in Virtual Women Police Station. Women can also point out their problems including their location through the video call feature. The Virtual Women Police Station will provide guidance to women in all stages from registration of FIR to investigation and trial. “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service has also been launched at more than 50 locations across Lahore. Panic installed in universities and colleges, markets, intersections and bazaars can be connected to Safe City immediately by pressing 15 buttons. Complaint mechanism on IG 1787 against crimes, police officers and officials has been made functional. Complaints can be made anonymously on 1787 helpline and Safe City Authority web portal.

Chief Minister has approved the establishment of Provincial Enforcement Authority in Punjab. Enforcement authorities will be established in every district and tehsil of Punjab. Provincial Enforcement Authority will be headed by Chief Secretary, DG will also be appointed. The District Enforcement Authority will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner while the Tehsil Enforcement Authority will be headed by the AC. The enforcement authority will have powers to take action against price control, encroachment of government land, encroachment and hoarding. A police station and special force will be established at the tehsil level under the supervision of the Tehsil Enforcement Unit. Unit in-charge, investigation officers, enforcement officers and constables will be appointed in Tehsil Enforcement Authority. The Tehsil Enforcement Unit will also have the powers to register cases, investigate and make arrests in addition to enforcing the law. Offices of Provincial Enforcement Authority and District Enforcement Authority will also be established for monitoring.

Soft-hearted and soft-spoken Chief Minister Punjab shows his love for his people, especially women and children. Under education, special education centers of excellence have been approved in each district. In the first phase, funds of 651 million have been approved for centers of excellence in 14 districts. In the first phase, 12 special education centers will be constructed this year. An indoor and outdoor play area will be built for children. Special washrooms of international standard will be made for special children. Live monitoring will be done on the dashboard in the secretary’s office through CCTV cameras. Movement of children will be monitored through trackers in the buses. Special activity rooms will be built for special children. The budget of special education schools has been separated from school education. In addition, a center of excellence for special children will be built at 26 Kanal in Lahore.

The gracious Chief Minister has approved the “Apni Chhat…Apna Ghar” project for the housing scheme of the homeless people with good income under which 519 kanals of state land has been identified in five major cities including Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Shehbaz Sharif has approved funds for Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Program to help poor and deserving families. In-principle approval has also been given for this scheme. Protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible. In one KV system, two solar panels, battery, inverter, wires will be provided. One KV solar system can run fans, lights, small motors etc. Up to 16 hours of backup can be achieved through the lithium iron battery.