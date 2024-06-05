Saudi Arabia itself has decided to invest 25 billion dollars in Pakistan, Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD:PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat People say my face shows happiness and anger

The way SK Niazi set the goals of journalism was not easy

Have always had deep respect and honor for

In 2003 I was offered the post of Minister of State but I refused

Ministries are not our problem, without becoming a minister, many things have been done in Rawalpindi

The difference between the number of votes that Sheikh Rasheed contested against me

When our government was formed, my friends and supporters had high hopes,

I also operated the Airport MetroClaim, Bihara Kahmetrobus service

I pray that the leadership’s trust in me remains, PML-N leader

Shehbaz Sharif has a love relationship with Nawaz Sharif, respect and politeness

It has been 18 years with the party, never compromised on any issue

All our works are not fully highlighted in the media

If Mian Nawaz Sharif’s work is removed from the country, nothing will be left behind,

In a few years, Pakistanis sent 10 billion dollars to Dubai,

Wherever signs of corruption are found, they should be dealt with with iron hands,

Saudi Arabia itself has decided to invest 25 billion dollars in Pakistan

Saudi authorities said that we are ready for investment, you should take steps,

Improvement will come only when the continuity of political governments is maintained,

SK Niazi and Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan had a good relationship, he loved me, Hanif Abbasi

Housing societies are issued NOCs without any investigation

Those who pay taxes are repeatedly squeezed,

People will not see road work but electricity and gas bills,

There will be no tax on solar panel, if it is, it will be cruel,

Gas and electricity bills are forcing people to commit suicide, they must be reduced, says

I suggest that the government should give 5 lakh solar panels and 5 lakh cylinders annually,

Whatever the problems, our government is fully aware of it, PML-N leader

Our leader Nawaz Sharif never used bad language for opponents,

The good and bad impression of any party is created through the media, PML-N leader

Quaid Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer of 5 billion dollars and carried out nuclear explosions,

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left us but Nawaz Sharif spoke good words for him,

Started work as a political worker, doing welfare work is my passion,

Shahbaz Sharif received many offers but he did not leave the side of his brother,

Whenever the party takes any decision, Mian Shehbaz Sharif will accept it.