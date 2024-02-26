Qatar is set to host talks between Hamas and Israel this week on Gaza ceasefire efforts and hostage release agreements.

According to Egyptian security sources, talks between Israel and Hamas delegation are expected in Qatar this week to finalize the agreement.

Sources said that after that representatives of Israel and Hamas will go to Egypt where the time and procedure for the implementation of the agreement will be discussed.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s stubbornness remains and Netanyahu says that if the agreement is reached, the Rafah operation may be delayed, but the Rafah operation will be necessary.

On the other hand, American National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan has said that there should be no Rafah operation without the safety of civilians.

Additionally, the Israeli army bombarded northern Gaza, Khan Yunis and Rafah, resulting in the number of Palestinian martyrs approaching 30,000, while 3 more Israeli military officers were killed in the battle with Hamas.