LAHORE: Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz will travel to Saudi Arabia today to conduct the Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to sources, the top organiser of the PML-N will take a flight from the airport in Lahore to the kingdom at 2:00 pm. She plans to stay there for the final ten days of the holy month.

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, will also depart for Saudi Arabia on April 11 (today) from London, where he will meet with his daughter.

When Maryam Nawaz responded to a video on Twitter on Sunday, she revealed her plans for Umrah. “Deaf and Dumb students want to meet Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” reads the title of the video that was shared by a user.

Pls bring these most special young men to meet me as I come back from Umra Insha Allah. Will be an honour & pleasure ❤️🤲🏼 https://t.co/QepcgeME8s — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2023

