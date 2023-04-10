Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s provisional release in two cases was extended by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Monday till April 29.

In connection with two charges filed against him for suspected violations of section 144, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his attorney Ali Bukhari appeared before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

The judge questioned the prosecutor about whether there was anyone else who saw the incident than God. He addressed the prosecutor and enquired as to the reason the former foreign minister was ordered to stand in the dock.

Qureshi admitted to the court that he wasn’t at the scene of the event. The courtroom erupted into laughter when the judge casually mentioned that Qureshi’s spirit might be present.

The prosecutor was questioned by the court regarding his certainty that Imran and Qureshi had instructed PTI employees to violate section 144 in the presence of the SHO. The prosecutor gave the court a yes response.

Later, the ATC extended Mr. Qureshi’s interim bail in both cases until April 29.

Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, had his interim bails in three instances including arson, violence against law enforcement, and the murder of Zille Shah extended by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday until April 13.

The court heard the cases in his chamber due to threats against the PTI leader’s safety. Imran Khan appeared in the judge’s chambers at the ATC. According to the PTI leader’s attorneys, Imran Khan has joined the probe.