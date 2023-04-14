Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), completed his Umrah on Friday.

During the journey in the holy month of Ramazan, the PML-N supremo was accompanied by members of his family, including his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president and main organiser of the party, and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar Awan.

On Twitter, Maryam Nawaz posted images of her father and herself wearing ihram and a black abaya, respectively.

The Sharif family is travelling to Medina today (Friday).